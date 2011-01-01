🐚 🌊🏡 Are you dreaming of transforming your living space into a coastal retreat, whether you live on the coast or in the landlocked suburbs? Look no further! As an experienced interior designer specializing in coastal aesthetics, I bring the soothing tranquility of the ocean into your home, making every day feel like a vacation. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for curating stunning coastal mood boards, sourcing furniture, home decor, wall art, area rugs, and lighting, I'm here to turn your vision into a reality.
Tailored Coastal Mood Boards:
Crafting the perfect coastal ambiance begins with a thoughtfully curated mood board. Through a blend of colors, textures, and elements inspired by the coast, I create personalized mood boards that encapsulate your desired seaside vibe.
Captivating Wall Art & Area Rugs:
Adorning your walls with ocean-inspired artwork and laying down soft, coastal-themed area rugs can dramatically enhance the space. I'll guide you in selecting art pieces that evoke the calming essence of the sea and rugs that tie the room together in perfect harmony.
Furniture & Home Decor Selection:
From breezy, weathered furniture to nautical-themed accents, I handpick pieces that echo the coastal charm you seek. Whether it's distressed wooden tables, airy linen sofas, or seashell-inspired decor, I ensure each element contributes to the serene coastal aesthetic.
Lighting That Mimics Coastal Serenity:
The right lighting can truly transform a room. I'll recommend fixtures that cast a soft, soothing glow, reminiscent of the gentle coastal sunsets and complement the overall ambiance.
Budget-Friendly Solutions:
Understanding the importance of working within a budget, I strive to deliver exceptional results without compromising quality. By leveraging my expertise and extensive network of suppliers, I source affordable yet exquisite pieces, ensuring your coastal haven remains within your financial reach.
Sources and Links for Easy Access:
Transparency is key. I provide comprehensive information about sourced items, their costs, and where to find them, offering convenience and confidence in your selections. You'll have direct access to links and suppliers, streamlining the purchasing process.
One item only, such as a rug for your room, the perfect pendant light for your entry, or a new sofa to fit your family’s needs, I’ll find it for you.
With this package, I will provide links to 3-5 options that match your style and work with your budget for this item.
Do you have a room in your home that looks tired, unfinished, or is in desperate need of a facelift? If you simply want to freshen up the space without doing a complete makeover, then this is the service for you. It helps you determine the best color palette, furnishings, lighting, and décor to make an old room new again.
This service includes:
